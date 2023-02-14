Kevin Bachus Joins Family Entertainment Group

Industry leader Kevin Bachus, the former senior vice president of entertainment and games strategy for Dave & Buster’s, has joined Family Entertainment Group at the company’s first chief product officer. In the newly-created role, Bachus is responsible for “guiding the development of world-class products, services and technologies that will continue to delight FEG customers across the country.”

In addition to his time at Dave & Buster’s, Bachus was also previously part of the four individuals at Microsoft who conceived the Xbox video game console system.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our team,” said George Smith, CEO and president of FEG. “He has a remarkable record in our industry and high-impact expertise in entertainment centers, new product development and technology. His skills will be critically important as we continue to develop and implement our strategy for delivering new and unique experiences for our customers.”

Added Bachus: “Families are exceptionally discerning when it comes to how they spend their precious time together, and I believe FEG has uniquely positioned itself to deliver exceptional experiences that create lasting memories. The next few years will bring about incredible advances in interactive entertainment outside of the home and I am excited to have the opportunity to help FEG stay on the cutting-edge of this wave.”