Kern Jennison Appointed VP at Elaut Group USA

Elaut Group USA recently announced that Kern Jennison has been tapped to be the company’s executive vice president of product development, bringing more than 24 years of amusement equipment operations, distribution, sales, marketing and game design experience with him.

The company said Jennison is tasked with leading development of all future amusement products that carry the Benchmark Games International and Coast to Coast Entertainment logos. He will also play a key role in Elaut Group’s future by “guiding design through innovation, imagination, new licensing and partnerships.”

“Kern’s vast world amusement experiences will greatly benefit our R&D team, specifically the Elaut Group USA brands,” said CEO Trevor Gianaris. “We have been looking for a talent with Kern’s attributes for some time and have finally found our guy!”

Jennison will work out of the company’s new 110,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

“I have known and respected the staff at Elaut Group USA and Benchmark for many years,” Jennison said. “They produced games, technologies and IP that I admired, and it was clear to me after visiting the factory that Elaut NV has made a significant investment in ensuring their success in the United States. I look forward to working with their global team and utilizing every aspect of this investment by giving my all to create the highest quality, highest earning and greatest licensed products the industry has seen through innovation and efficient manufacturing.”