Kenny Manley Passes On

Miele Manufacturing has sadly passed along the news that their “friend, extended family member and co-worker” Kenny Manley (below, at left) has died, leaving behind his girlfriend Cindy, two children and his dog Ruby.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 13 at Twin Hills Memorial Park (3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville, PA). After the funeral, a memorial luncheon will be held at Miele Manufacturing (66 Mall Parkway, Muncy, PA).

“Kenny was an integral part of Pennsylvania Skill, TouchTunes Jukebox Converter Kits and a longtime employee with the Miele Group,” the company said. “With his quick-wit and can-do attitude, Kenny could solve any problem given to him.”