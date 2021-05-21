Kenny Anderson’s Funeral This Saturday; Paul Jacobs Shares Memories of Dear Friend

For friends of the recently-deceased Kenny Anderson wishing to attend funeral services this coming Saturday, May 22, there will be a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Aztlan Mortuary, 7856 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, Calif., with services and a reception to follow.

Industry veteran Paul Jacobs shared some of his thoughts about his dear friend:

“What do you say when you lose your best friend? That just happened to me when my best friend, Ken Anderson, passed on.

“We first met when we were both branch managers for Wurlitzer Distributing Corporation – Ken in Los Angeles and me in Milwaukee. But our friendship truly blossomed after Ken hired me at Chicago Coin back in 1975. He hired me as European Sales Director even though I had never been in the manufacturing side of the business and had never been to Europe! Talk about confidence!

“That was 46 years ago, and I can truly say that through all those years our friendship never wavered. We were not just coin-machine friends. We were friends, period. Ken was greatly respected by all in our industry, not just for his unequaled ability and accomplishments as a salesman, but more importantly for his genuine love of his craft and his treatment of all those he encountered, whether they were allies or competitors.

“So goodbye, buddy, may you rest in peace. Keep a nice stock of red wine up there, and some vodka for me, as some day we will be together again toasting to our friendship and to an industry that has been very special to both of us.”

Paul Jacobs, Jupiter, FL