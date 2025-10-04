Ken Mathison Promoted at AVS Wisconsin Branch

AVS Companies recently promoted Ken Mathison to branch manager of the AVS Wisconsin office, located in Hartland.

“Ken has done a fantastic job for us as we change and adapt with the industry,” said the company’s vice president and general manager, Jeff Yoder. “We are extremely pleased that he has accepted this new role and responsibilities. We know he is up to the challenge and will continue to perform at the highest level.”

Added Tom Vogt, the AVS Companies vice president of micro markets and vending: “While he takes on his new leadership responsibilities, Ken will continue to be heavily involved in all technical aspects of our AI Cooler solutions. We’re excited to see how his leadership and technical expertise will continue to strengthen both our Hartland operations and our company as a whole.”

Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.