Keith Elwin in U.K. Pinball Hall of Fame

Keith Elwin is the latest inductee into the U.K. Pinball Hall of Fame. Its chairman Gary Flower recently visited the Stern Pinball office in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, to present Elwin with the award. (Stern’s George Gomez accepted the award on Keith’s behalf.)

The commendation reads: “Continuing its mission to honour those that have made an outstanding contribution to the enjoyment of Pinball around the World, it is with great pleasure, the UK Pinball Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of Keith Elwin: Pinball Designer, for excellence and innovation.”

Elwin said: “I am humbled and honored to be recognized along with legendary designers. Thank you for the award and I hope to keep it going!” His designs include Iron Maiden, Jurassic Park, The Avengers: Infinity Quest, Godzilla and James Bond: 60th Anniversary Limited Edition.