Keeping Busy During Crisis

Operator Russ Minter of Stick With Us Amusements is using this time to contact closed businesses and get in the locations to catch up on some to-do lists. “We have been re-felting pool tables, fixing minor issues with machines, replacing marquee lights and just updating anything that we can so that when this all blows over our locations are 100% ready to go.”

He added: “It’s a perfect opportunity since the locations are empty of people and we can take our time completing tasks. We have also used this opportunity to rotate machines at one of our locations. The idea of renting games out monthly like QuarterWorld crossed our minds, but we don’t like having to enter people’s homes, so for now we are taking our time and fixing up our route. This is also building our relationships with our location partners and keeping us busy.”