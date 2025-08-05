Kash Ahmad Joins FACE Amusement Group

Industry veteran Kashif Ahmad is now the vice president of business development for Tennessee-based FACE Amusement Group. He’s recently served as a chief management consultant for Embed and executive director of Cineplex Entertainment, where he helped developed Playdium and The Rec Room.

“Kash brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of driving innovation,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “His operational expertise, passion for guest experience and proven ability to lead and innovate at scale make him the perfect fit for FACE as we expand both our entertainment and hospitality platforms. We’re thrilled to have him on board to help shape the future of family fun.”

Ahmad added: “What drew me to FACE is their clear commitment to both innovation and community. They understand that fun can be meaningful, and I’m proud to join a team that brings that to life every day.”

In his new role, Ahmad will “oversee strategic partnerships, concept development, and market expansion efforts, supporting FACE Amusement Group’s growing portfolio of entertainment and hospitality brands including Arcade City, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, Downtown Flavortown and Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar.”

