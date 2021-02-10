Kansas FEC Closes After 3-Year Run

Widgets Family Fun Center in Manhattan, Kan., is permanently closed as of Feb. 8, according to a post the owners made to their Facebook page.

“We want to thank the Manhattan community for three, almost four, great years of allowing your family to become our family and letting us celebrate with you,” they wrote. “Our family, like so many others, has been devastated by the long-term economic effects of Covid-19 and unfortunately, we are unable to recover.”

They added that Widgets is family owned and didn’t have the backing of a franchise, calling the impacts of Covid “financially devastating for the business and the family personally.”

“Thank you for spending your birthdays and other special days with us,” they said. “Thank you for offering kind words of encouragement. Thank you to our loyal and amazing team members – we really miss you.”