The $900 million Kalahari Resorts & Conventions waterpark opened in Spotsylvania, Virginia, earlier this month, Axios D.C. reported.
The African-themed venue, with its 1.38 million sq. ft. of space, features the waterpark, an adventure park, plus a hotel, convention center and dining and shopping experiences. “I can safely say this is the best waterpark we’ve ever designed and built,” said Kalahari president Travis Nelson.
There are more than 50 attractions in the waterpark, including a lazy river and wave pool. The adventure park has rides, a zipline, laser tag, bowling and more than 250 arcade games. (Family Entertainment Group is the company’s longtime arcade partner.)
Learn more at www.kalahariresorts.com/virginia.