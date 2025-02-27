Kaiju Rampage Now Shipping

Kaiju Rampage: The World of Monster Eye, the LAI Games shooter created by IGS, is now shipping, according to the company. With its “jaw-dropping 4K visuals and pulse-pounding gameplay,” LAI says the game keeps players coming back for more.

The partially-enclosed cabinet features a 65” screen to immerse players while still showcasing the action to onlookers. In the game, players combat towering kaiju like the Gigantic Crocodile, Pterosaur, Wolf and Raptor.

Each stage of the game offers different adventures – from desolate ruins to ancient deserts to captivate players.

