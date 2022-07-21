Kai Lee Steps Down from Komuse America

Kai Lee, a general manager at Komuse America, has resigned from the company, reports its president Satinder Bhutani. Her last day will be July 30.

“Kai was a very valuable and key employee at Komuse America and will be dearly missed,” Bhutani wrote, asking that everyone join the Komuse team in “wishing Ms. Kai the very best in her life.”

Sunny Min will now take over accounting-related matters for the company. She can be reached at 310-872-3586, ext. 0 or at [email protected]. Bhutani can be reached at [email protected].