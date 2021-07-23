Kaboom Family Fun Center Now Open in Montana

Kaboom Family Fun Center officially opened in Great Falls, Montana, on July 17. The FEC features a 3,000-sq.-ft. laser tag arena, an open-air inflatable park obstacle course, a 16-ft. giant slide, more than 25 arcade games and a 2,500-sq.-ft. “Ninja Park” with more than 18 obstacles.

According to KRTV, there is also a tropical-themed birthday party area. The grand opening ceremony featured an appearance by Lance Pekus, who’s known as Cowboy Ninja and has appeared on the TV show American Ninja Warrior.

Learn more about the fun center at www.kaboomgf.com.