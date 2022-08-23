K&A Mini Golf Adds Laser Tag

K&A Mini Golf, which opened its one-acre, ADA-compliant course in 2019 in Cambridge, Minn., has now added a 12-player laser tag course based on the video game series Call of Duty.

“I wanted the laser tag to be as family-friendly as possible,” said owner Mike Hout, adding that they passed on game systems with more realistic looking guns.

According to the Isanti-Chisago County Star, the mini-golf venue also has volleyball and a water balloon game called Water Wars. The laser tag’s grand opening was Aug. 13. Learn more at www.facebook.com/kaminigolf.