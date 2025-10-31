K1 Speed Opens Track in SoCal

Go-kart operator K1 Speed recently opened what they called “Southern California’s first indoor multi-level karting track.”

K1 Speed Culver City not only has a multi-level track but two event rooms for parties and meetings, an arcade and the gastropub-inspired Paddock Lounge.

“It feels right to introduce Southern California’s first multi-level indoor go-kart track in a city so deeply connected to the entertainment industry,” said co-founder and CMO Susan Danglard. “This new center truly provides our guests with a blockbuster racing experience like no other.” Learn more at www.k1speed.com/culver-city-location.