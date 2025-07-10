K1 Speed Opening Kansas City Location

The California-based K1 Speed is bringing its fast-moving go-kart action to a spot near the Legends Outlets Kansas City this fall, reports The Kansas City Star.

It’ll be the second K1 Speed location in Metro KC, brought to the area by franchise owners David and Debbie Hill and their sons Duncan and Devin. The Hills opened a location in nearby Lee’s Summit about two years ago.

K1 Speed is known for its indoor tracks, birthday parties and corporate events. Learn about opening up your own franchise location at www.k1speed.com/franchise.