Justin Michaels Joins Intercard as Executive

Industry veteran and redemption expert Justin Michaels has been hired by Intercard as an account executive covering their Mid-South territory. He previously worked with Redemption Plus for 20 years.

“For more than 20 years I’ve been working with FEC operators,” Michaels said. “I know their concerns and I can communicate how cashless technology can increase revenues, decrease operational costs and help them thrive in an evolving industry.”

His experience in the arcade industry is in sales and business development for bowling and family entertainment centers, route operations and redemption services.

“Justin’s extensive experience in arcades and redemption operations makes him a strong addition to the Intercard team as we are steadily growing our customer base,” added the company’s North America sales manager Rob Geiger.

Michaels got his career started at his grandparents’ Cool Crest FEC near Kansas City, Mo., where he grew up on Mortal Kombat and other ‘90s classics. He went on to work for route operator Lee Arcade Solutions before joining Redemption Plus.

