Just Cash Hires New GM Kirk Barrett

Just Cash, an independent ATM software company, recently announced it has begun to “relaunch and refocus its products and services exclusively for independent ATM deployers (IADs) looking to maximize their current fleets and open new doors with fresh ATM services and technology.”

To do this, they’ve brought aboard Kirk Barrett as their general manager. A former CTO and managing director of BankMobile (now BM Technologies), Barrett has been pivotal in refocusing Just Cash back to its roots of powering ATM innovations for IADs, the company said.

Visit www.just.cash for more information.