Jurassic Golf! Former Bank Site Now Home to Mini-Golf

The ninth miniature golf course to open in the Delaware/Maryland coastal area, Nick’s Jurassic Mini Golf, opened its doors this summer, complete with animatronic dinosaurs creating hazards on the course. Customers are welcomed by a ferocious dino as they walk through the former bank facade.

As reported in the Cape Gazette, Nick’s Golf LLC principal Nick Geracimos has been quite busy developing fun mini-golf concepts along the coast. Joining the new Rehoboth Beach dino-themed location with fun themes of their own are Maui Golf, Golf Down Under, the Dino Golf & Mining Company, Beach Ball Golf, Dinoland Golf, Pirate Golf, Jurassic Golf & Ropes Course and Dewey Beach Golf.

Take a look at the fun theming of the sites by visiting www.nicksminigolf.com.