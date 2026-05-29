June Strike Frenzy Begins

Silver Strike Bowling: League Night, the newest game from Incredible Technologies, has launched its first-ever monthly bowling contest in conjunction with Storm Bowling.

“From the very beginning, Storm was excited to be a critical piece of these monthly contests as part of its robust partnership and integration with Incredible Technologies,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “Now, players can use Storm bowling balls in the Silver Strike game and win the real equipment equivalent each and every month.”

June Strike Frenzy, which runs from midnight Central time on June 1 to 11:59 p.m. on the final day of the month, uses Score IT contest software to track the number of strikes thrown by each bowler throughout June. The top 10 players with the most strikes will win.

The prizes are as follows…

1st Place: Tropical Surge Teal-Blue Storm Bowling Ball and $250 IT Gift Card 2nd Place: Storm T-Shirt, Storm Hat and $150 IT Gift Card 3rd Place: Storm T-Shirt, Storm Tumbler and $100 IT Gift Card 4th Place: Storm T-Shirt, Storm Koozie and $75 IT Gift Card 5th-10th Place: $50 IT Gift Card

Leaderboards will regularly update at livewire.itsgames.com.