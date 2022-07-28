Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Jump to It! Trampoline & Adventure Show Coming in September

Jump to It! Trampoline & Adventure Show Coming in September

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

IATP 2022 conference logoThe 2022 IATP Conference and trade show, the North American event for the recently renamed International Adventure and Trampoline Park Association, will be held  September 20-22 at the Sheraton Music City in Nashville, Tenn.

The three-day event will feature networking, education and exhibits. Among the workshops scheduled are:

  • Protecting Yourself from Litigation
  • Setting an Outstanding Marketing Strategy: The Three Pillars for Success
  • Positive Changes in Operations to Protect Your Business
  • Your First Line of Defense – Your Staff Interaction & Supervision!
  • Creating a Frictionless Guest Experience
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Find the Staff You Need with New Hiring Tips!
  • The Return to Great Guest Experience

 

Among the highlights will be a keynote address by astronaut Robert L. “Hoot” Gibson who commanded four of the five Space Shuttle missions on which he flew, including the first docking of a shuttle with the Russian space station Mir.

Learn more about the annual convention by visiting iatpconference.com and the association itself at www.indooradventureparks.org.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.