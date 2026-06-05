“JukeKeg” Selling on eBay

Miller High Life is “bringing the dive bar home” with the JukeKeg, a beer-pouring jukebox made in collaboration with Crosley. The one-of-a-kind piece is listed on eBay (the auction is set to end at 8 a.m. Eastern time today, June 8).

The fun juke is valued at more than $30,000 and features Bluetooth, CD player and radio functionality – and, of course, a fully functioning beer keg.

“Dive bars have always had an authentic way of making people feel connected,” said Chris Steele, the senior director of Value Brands. “The JukeKeg is our way of bringing that feeling to life with great music, cold beer and the kind of nights people talk about long after they’re over.”

100% of the proceeds from the auction benefit the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). Follow the bidding at www.millerhighlife.com/soundtrack.