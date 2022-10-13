Jukeboxes a Fun Addition to the Office

The website Worklife recently shared an article called “Companies turn to music jukeboxes and dance parties to boost in-office morale,” which claimed the jukebox may be “the next water cooler” as corporations add them to the office.

The article notes: “TouchTunes, a company which equips workplaces with subscription-based music services, has long counted restaurants and bars its core client base but has seen a recent uptick in demand from a wider range of industries, from corporate offices to auto dealerships.

“We have jukeboxes going all the time in our offices playing music and I could see the dynamic that was created with employees,” said Ross Honey, president and CEO of TouchTunes. “It was helping them connect over music at the workplace with ‘hey, who picked that song?’”

