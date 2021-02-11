Jukebox License Office Announces 2021 Fees

New jukebox license fees for 2021 were recently announced by the Jukebox License Office; license fees are due by March 15 and cover January through December 2021. The fees are $522 for your first jukebox and $120 per jukebox after that.

AMOA members, however, pay $87 per jukebox. In order to qualify for that discount, you must send in your 2021 Schedule A and payment by March 15, pay your AMOA membership dues before sending in the JLO renewal, and provide your AMOA member ID number on the renewal form.

New operators have 30 days after the placement of a jukebox to obtain a license. Contact them at [email protected] or at 615-727-5366.