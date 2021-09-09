Jukebox Jams Webinar Coming Up Next Week

Interested in the new Jukebox Jams Promotion program? If you don’t know, it’s that cool new initiative AMOA, AMI and TouchTunes have put together to help shine the spotlight on this industry staple.

To help get the ball rolling, educating operators on what it is and how they can make it work to increase jukebox play and revenue, the association is hosting a webinar on Sept. 14 (that’s this coming Tuesday) at 10 a.m. Central time. It’s free and all are encouraged to tune in, AMOA members and non-members alike.

Register in advance here: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qd-uXHf_S7imgprElNX9yA. (By the way, AMOA members will have access to a replay of it through the association’s website.)

RePlay will post news on the program and future webinars as information is announced. Also, learn more about Jukebox Jams in the October issue of RePlay, coming to mailboxes soon.