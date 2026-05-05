JR Huyck Joins Intercard, Rob Geiger Switches Roles

Industry veteran JR Huyck has been hired by Intercard as their North American sales manager. Moving from that position into a new role as client relations director is Rob Geiger, who will be based in Atlanta.

Huyck, a Missouri native, has been around bowling since his early teens working at Walnut Bowl in Springfield. There he became friends with Andy Bartholomy, who created the FEC chain Andy B’s. (Bartholomy also sponsored and coached JR during a five-year stint as a competitive amateur bowler.)

Huyck was previously the general manager of Andy B’s Springfield location and later rose to the position of director of operations.

“JR comes to us after a successful tenure as a new business development executive for QubicaAMF Worldwide,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “With his extensive managerial and operations background in the amusement industry we know his leadership skills will help us reach our highest goals. JR’s understanding of both FECs and BECs will help our customers in North America continue to thrive.”

He’ll be representing Intercard at Bowl Expo 2026 in Nashville and can be reached in the meantime at [email protected].