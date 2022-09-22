Joystiq Arcade Bar Opening Soon

A Merced, California, native has returned to his hometown to open Joystiq, an arcade bar and kitchen years in the making.

According to the Merced County Times, the business owner Andy Beltran was living in Philadelphia before returning to Merced five years ago, buying a building in the city’s downtown and making plans for an arcade bar.

Since then, he’s been restoring the historic building, buying and rehabbing dozens of arcade cabinets and putting the finishing touches on his space. Joystiq will open by the end of the year. Email [email protected] for more details.