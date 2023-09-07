Josh & Joseph Join Stern Pinball Team

Josh Henderson and Joseph Marchfield are the newest appointments to the always-growing team at Stern Pinball. Henderson has been hired as a game software developer and Marchfield as marketing manager.

Henderson is a two-time Illinois State Pinball Champion and PAPA 2012-14 finalist and was previously ranked among the top 25 players globally. He will help develop and release content for current and future Stern games.

Marchfield, meanwhile, brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, media and business management, having worked for NBC Universal, Miller Brewing and others.