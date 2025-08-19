Jon Kleiman’s Pioneer Sales Donates Duck Crane

In an industry made of fun, it’s no surprise that a couple of business folks came together recently to put an extra-big smile on a young girl’s face.

Jim Dupree of Smart Industries contacted Jon Kleiman of Pioneer Sales & Service about a 12-year-old, Sophia, a liver-transplant survivor in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, who loves ducks and wanted a crane machine.

“She loves ducks, so she dreamed of having this duck crane in a gazebo in her backyard to play with friends since she cannot be in sunlight as that will cause cancer in her condition,” Kleiman explained.

“When they came in, I just said Sophia’s smile was good enough payment for us,” he added. Thumbs up, gentlemen!

(If you have any feel-good industry-related stories, feel free to drop the editors a note… [email protected] and [email protected].)