Join AAMA at Virtual Trips to the Hill This Month

AAMA will be meeting with congressional representatives Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 and invites you to join them. They’ve spread the virtual trip to D.C. over two separate days to make it easier to attend. Click here to register.

The Oct. 18 “Virtual Fly-In” will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Central time. The Oct. 25 event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Central time. You are welcome to join in on both meeting days.

Planned talking points include: potential new taxes on small businesses; the impact of broken global supply chain on AAMA members and the industry; and challenges with adequate staffing. Contact AAMA with any questions at [email protected] or 847-290-9088.