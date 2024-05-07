John Wick the Latest Title from Stern Pinball

Created in collaboration with Lionsgate, Stern Pinball has divulged that John Wick – based on the hit film franchise – will be their next pingame.

“Inspired by one of the most iconic and thrilling film franchises of our time, we’re releasing John Wick pinball games with the most advanced technology we’ve ever created,” said CEO and president Seth Davis. “We can’t wait for players to try out our new combat system and experience the action.”

In the game, players step into the John Wick assassin role to engage in high-speed car chases and fast-action drifting across the playfield, which includes models and artwork inspired by iconic locations from the film franchise, such as the New York Continental Hotel and Red Circle Club.

In addition to film and audio assets woven into the gameplay, there’s also custom narration by Ian McShane as Winston and an original score by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame.

The cabinet comes in Pro, Premium or Limited-Edition models, and comes pre-installed with the award-winning Insider Connected.