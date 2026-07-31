John Wick Game Now Available Globally

Blue Motion Games, in collaboration with Lionsgate, has officially launched John Wick: Continental Pursuit. A prototype was first shown at this year’s Amusement Expo and the game has since rolled out at Dave & Buster’s locations in the U.S. It is now available to operators worldwide.

“From the motion system to the gameplay architecture, this machine was designed for high‑volume arcade environments, maximizing performance while driving replayability and ROI,” said Salim Sabbagha, the president of Blue Motion Games.

The cabinet features a 75” commercial-grade display, multi-directional audio and wind effects. It also combines “cinematic gameplay with motion technology and integrated special effects to create a highly responsive, simulation-driven arcade experience,” the company said.

Next up on the trade show docket for Blue Motion Games and John Wick: Continental Pursuit are IAAPA Expo Europe in London (Sept. 21-25) and IAAPA Expo in Orlando (Nov. 16-20).

Learn more in the meantime at www.bluemotion.games or by emailing [email protected].