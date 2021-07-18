John Leehy IV Passes On

ATM Nation is mourning the loss of John J. Leehy IV of Louisville, Ky., who passed away on July 3. The National ATM Council reports that Leehy enjoyed a successful 15-year career in the payment processing and ATM management business, first with Payment Alliance International and most recently with Columbus Data Services.

“A long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church, John was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, a passionate sports fan and an avid outdoorsman,” they said. “John’s great sense of humor was loved by all who knew him.”

His funeral was held on July 10 and he was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Blair, Neb.