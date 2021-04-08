John Huish Passes On

FEC pioneer John Huish, who had a 64-year career in the amusement industry, died peacefully on March 30 in La Mesa, Calif. His obituary says he was born May 28, 1935 to Frederick and Mary Bird Huish, served in the U.S. Army and along with his twin brother Jim opened their first mini-golf course during their freshman year at BYU.

Known as the “King of Fun,” John expanded from mini-golf by starting Huish Family Fun Centers, which added arcade games, bumper boats, batting cages and more. After Jim’s passing, John continued the legacy by opening more fun centers and two water parks. The duo were inducted into the Amusement Park Hall of Fame in 2013.

John is survived by his wife, Katherine “Kathy” Huish, his children, Shane (Michael Sage Harper), Scott (Amy), Michael “Mike” (Julie), Kristina “Tina” (Justin) Kargis David “Dave” (Anna), Debbie (Deron) Hunt, Amber (Lenny) Cordero, Ashley and Lisa; 23 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard “Dick,” his twin brother and best friend, James “Jim” and his son, Dennis Jacobson.

Memorial services were held on April 7 in San Diego and he will be laid to rest in Springville, Utah. For more information, visit the “John Martin Huish Memorial Page” on Facebook or the mortuary website, www.featheringillmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Give Kids the World in John’s name.

