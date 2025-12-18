J&J Celebrates 50!

J&J Amusements spent their 2025 celebrating 50 years in business (just as RePlay Magazine did, in fact). Here’s some of the team at the recent IAAPA Expo, where they featured their single-seat electric go-kart that debuted last year and is now in production – the Phantom – and unveiled a new go-kart.

Twin brothers Jim and John Huish started up a mini-golf business in 1957 and expanded it successfully, with locations in Utah and Southern California. (Today, both of them are in the IAAPA Hall of Fame for their long careers in the industry.)

They needed a water attraction for the parks and ended up founding J&J Amusements (then J&J Recreation) and built their own bumper boats, later expanding to go-karts and other attractions.

Click here to read our full feature on the company and learn more at www.jjamusements.com.