J&J Amusements Celebrates 50 Years

RePlay isn’t the only industry company enjoying 50 years this year. So is J&J Amusements, which was initially called J&J Recreation. The business introduced their first bumper boat in 1975, created with a truck tube, 2x4s and a Suzuki motor.

By 1989, the company built its first indoor electric go-karts, and their popular bumper boats were available in all 50 states.

Today, they’re an employee-owned company featuring those classic bumper boats, go-karts, batting cages and other attractions. At IAAPA Expo in Orlando, on Nov. 18, they’ll celebrate with tacos and drinks in their booth, #2662, at noon. Stop on by!

In the meantime, stay tuned for a company profile in our October issue and visit www.jjamusements.com.