Jim Wyatt Joins Rilix, Steps Down from CEMA

Rilix, the developer of unattended VR attractions, has hired industry veteran Jim Wyatt as their president. As of Feb. 10, Wyatt is the company’s first executive dedicated to U.S. sales and is responsible for all external activities at Rilix – from sales and product lineup to promotions and distributor/public relations.

Wyatt brings more than two decades of amusement industry experience, having held key management roles with, most recently, National Entertainment Network (NEN), and Coinstar and American Coin Merchandising.

He also served as president of the California Entertainment Machine Assn. for the past eight years and stepped down from the role as of Jan. 31. At CEMA, he led efforts to support amusement operators in California during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our team,” said Franco Gonçalves, CEO and founder of Rilix. “We know our product better than anyone, and we know how to support our customers. But Jim has a deep understanding of what our customers need. He can advise them not only on how to operate our VR attractions, but also whether they are the right fit for their businesses.”