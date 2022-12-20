Jim Roe Joins IGPM

IGPM recently announced the hiring of industry veteran Jim Roe as the company’s director of sales. He’ll start in January.
Roe has had a long and distinguished coin-op career, from his time with Valley when they were still in Bay City, Mich., to 18 years with Merit Industries. Most recently, he worked with S&B Candy & Toy Co. and Moss Distributing.
“I really appreciate the years I spent with Terry (Moss) and the entire crew but I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to my first love – manufacturing – and I’m looking forward to helping IGPM advance into the future.” Jim can be reached at 215-796-2070.