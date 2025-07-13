Jim Hines Returns to Univest

Industry veteran Jim Hines recently came back to Univest Capital as their vice president and business development manager on the equipment finance team.

With more than 30 years of experience and a strong network of relationships, Hines brings a wealth of knowledge and a customer-first mindset to the role, the company said. They added, “His return reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and competitive financing solutions that support our customers and the growth of their business.”

Hines said: “I am very excited to return to the Univest team! I look forward to helping all my customers, vendors and partners secure equipment financing to support their growth, no matter their location or the size of the need.”