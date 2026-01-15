Jim Hayes Passes at Age 85

Jim is survived by his partner Amy Baird, sons Jon, Brendan and Tim, and stepchildren Tim and Cris, along with their families which include five grandchildren, as well as his brother Dale and his wife. The family extends their thanks to the Dayton (Ohio) Home Health Care caregivers Sam and Keke, as well as Danielle Dranschak-Ashcraft, for taking good care of their man.

Memorial services will be held at noon in the Mausoleum at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dorothy Hayes Scholarship located at 334 Student Union, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435. Rest in peace, buddy.