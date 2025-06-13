Jim Chapman Joins Team Play Crew

Industry veteran Jim Chapman has joined Team Play and will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing efforts moving forward.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Jimmy Chaps to our team,” said the company’s topper Ed Pellegrini. “I have known Jimmy since he started in our great industry back in 1987. His knowledge and background will help us continue to grow our company. There is one specific project we are working on that plays right into his expertise.”

Team Play’s Brian Smolik added: “I am looking forward to working with Jimmy on a daily basis. He has always been there to offer a helping hand whether at a trade show, a distributor open house or going over a game. He offered his expertise on a current project, and it will be great to have him with us when we release this new game at the end of the year.”

Chapman is known for his passion for cranes and pushers and helping operators make more money with their games.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, and I could not be more excited to join the team,” he said. “I have known both Eddie and Brian for years and to be able to help the team at Team Play will be very rewarding. The upcoming games look incredible and the numbers we are seeing in our early prototypes are off the charts!”

You can reach him at [email protected] or give him a call at 630-258-3058.