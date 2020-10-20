JET Games Becomes Exclusive Jolly Roger Distributor in U.S.

Jennison Entertainment Technologies, otherwise known as JET Games, has been made the exclusive U.S. distributor for all rides made by U.K. manufacturer Jolly Roger. The agreement was formalized on June 1, and preparations have been underway for months, according to JET Games. The company will stock all rides and parts at its newly-expanded headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.

As part of the agreement, Paul Teneyuca, previously the senior director of game operations for CEC Entertainment, will be working with the company to help develop the business domestically. “This is an exciting partnership as both companies are focused on quality products and customer support that is best in the industry. I have worked with all of the principal partners for many years and believe that this will be a first-class operation.”

Added Jeff Peveler, JET’s director of domestic business development: “A partnership between JET and Jolly Roger makes perfect sense. We are both known for quality product and timely, professional customer care. Having Jolly Roger’s product and parts on hand with JET will cut down lead time and provide a familiar presence for sales, parts and service.”

In addition to the distribution deal, JET Games has also designed several new rides that will be manufactured by Jolly Roger in the U.K., replacing the kiddie ride production line of both JET and Family Fun Company (which they purchased in 2019). The first of those rides with be sold under the Family Fun Company brand and made available at the end of 2020.

“This is both a challenging and exciting time in the development of new rides in the backdrop of the global environment, but these new rides are designed with cleanliness, simplicity and quality all in mind,” noted Dave Watson, general manager of Jolly Roger.

Learn more at www.jennisongames.com or call 855-JET-GAME.