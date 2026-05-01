JET Games – Cover Story – May 2026

JET Games Takes Off

Company Expands into Kiddie Rides, Bar Pieces & More

With their continually growing product line, JET Games has been focused on developing a balanced mix of attractions for entertainment centers – not just high-cost flagship pieces.

Today, following quite a few new releases at Amusement Expo, they’ve got a portfolio that includes kiddie rides, sports games, bar games, redemption and video redemption machines and motion-based experiences. A core principle guiding the company is a strong focus on return on investment, emphasizing cost-effective solutions that maximize operator profitability.

The company is led by Justin Jennison, former CEO and co-founder of Jennison Entertainment Technologies, which concluded operations in 2022 as its owners went different paths.

From that came JET Games Corporation, which Justin solely owns and leads. Former Jennison Games service manager Bobby Mellor is the new entity’s COO, and they also brought aboard industry veteran John Brennan to lead international business development. He was formerly the commercial director at Bandai Namco.

Among others on the leadership team are the company’s president, Dean Jennison; Alex Mazon, the former CEO and co-founder of Family Fun Companies; and John Callahan, who worked with ICE’s Ralph Coppola and Jack Willert to design the iconic Chexx bubble hockey game.

The first product from JET Games was Quick Shot, a single-player unit that ended up being not just one but a series of target shooting games. “Designed as an operator’s piece, the platform benefits from a fifth-generation gun system engineered for durability under high-frequency gameplay conditions,” Jennison said.

“We sold over 1,500 in a short period of time,” he added. “It was a big success, and operators wanted a 2-player version.”

Then came Big Shot, which introduced the 2-player format on an 85” screen. “Despite early skepticism from overseas manufacturers regarding accuracy at scale, we developed proprietary technology to overcome these challenges and successfully brought the product to market,” Jennison explained.

In 2023, they doubled down with Mega Shot and Mega Shot Deluxe, which features dual 86” monitors and automatic-style rifles for rapid-fire gameplay. These games have consistently ranked among top revenue-generating machines due to their immersive and reliable performance, the company said.

The newest and final game in the series is Giga Shot, which made its debut at IAAPA Expo in 2025. It’s a 4-player shotgun-inspired game with an 86” horizontal screen and two differently sized shotguns. It features several different levels for competitive play and allows for single or multiple players.

“We also have a patent-pending gun system that creates the recoil in the gun that has been perfected in our previous Shot games,” he added.

Giga Shot officially launched this spring and began shipping following the Las Vegas trade show. While the Giga version will be the last in the Shot series, Jennison noted that operators can expect to see licensed editions using the same technology in the future.

A 2-player tank simu­lation – G.I. Joe Tank Wars – was previewed at the last IAAPA as a prototype, before the G.I. Joe IP made it into the actual video game. Players will have the option of playing their own campaign or playing in unison, working against different G.I. Joe enemies. The game reflects the company’s broader strategy to expand into licensed entertainment experiences as part of its long-term growth. G.I. Joe Tank Wars will be available July 1.

Along the same lines, JET Games is also working on some other light-gun shooters that should be ready by early next year, said Jennison.

Kiddie Rides

Captain Squiddy’s Adventure is the latest kiddie ride from JET Games. They started off in 2022 with Cruisin’ 57 and later launched Cool Scoop, a multi-activity attraction designed to accommodate multiple kiddos in its ice cream truck cabinet.

“We really wanted to get into what we thought was an underserved market,” Jennison said.

Like Cool Scoop, the new Captain Squiddy’s Adventure incorporates the “children’s activity center” concept. It has tactile stations, two monitors and fits up to four kids in its colorful boat cabinet.

Jennison said the initial testing on the game was their best yet in the category, and a national chain operator told him at AEI that it’s in constant use in their facilities.

Bar Games

Another important focus area for JET Games is the bar and street operator market. The newest games for this sector are Flicker Football, Tip Off and Cyber Punch.

Flicker Football is a compact, 2-player game where players engage multiple balls while defending their goal, creating fast-paced and competitive gameplay. An overhead monitor displays scores alongside dynamic graphics, and the unit can be customized with venue-specific branding, Jennison said. (There’s also a basketball-themed one called Tip Off, which was shown at Amusement Expo.)

Cyber Punch is an internet-connected boxer that allows players to track performance, compete on global leaderboards and share video results on social media. An overhead monitor displays live punch scores and vibrant visual effects as well. The game also features a padded impact zone for player safety and an “operator-friendly remote system that simplifies monitoring and maintenance.”

The company also offers JET Darts for the bar and street markets. With twin 49” monitors, the platform fuses classic darts and modern technology. The screens display scores, game stats and more. Jennison said the units have been popular with different cruise line companies offering tournaments between ships within their fleets.

Redemption & Merchandisers

The newest in what the company calls “value-based games” is Cheddar Chase, which showed at IAAPA and is now available. It boasts fast-paced, intuitive gameplay in which players aim to keep the cheese away from mice.

Prize Drop and the Big Six Crane are a couple other games they have, which are “designed to maximize visual impact and player engagement.” The company says they feature “attractive displays that showcase prizes effectively and draw attention on the floor,” while also being built with operator efficiency in mind.

“It’s all about having a mix of higher-end pieces and more value-based like the kiddie rides and redemption pieces,” Jennison said. “We’re trying to appeal to a wide swath of operators. It was one of the important things we did when we rebuilt the company in 2022.”

Growing the Lineup

JET Games operates out of a 15,000-sq.-ft. facility in Daytona Beach, Florida, that handles all the operations, engineering and production development – and also some manufacturing, parts support and warehousing. It’s also the shipping point for all of their products.

In addition to this U.S. presence, the company’s John Brennan is based in the U.K., and Tito Hudarin, the vice president of product development, is based in Asia, providing on-the-ground management and coordination with regional manufacturing partners. (They also partner with contract manufacturers in Brazil and Poland to optimize scalability and cost efficiency.)

John Callahan is developing their domestic manufacturing program. “This initiative is designed to enhance quality control, improve production flexibility and support faster turnaround times for certain products,” Jennison said.

The first games to roll off the stateside assembly line are scheduled to launch this fall as part of the company’s long-term manufacturing strategy.

Visit www.jetgamesusa.com for more on their vast lineup.