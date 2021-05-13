Jersey Shore Bowling Alley Closing After 60 Years

The Lanes at Sea Girt, a longtime bowling alley and music venue in Sea Girt, N.J., will close permanently on May 17. Open since 1960, manager Don Corcione said the business had been struggling in recent years and Covid-19 certainly didn’t help.

“There’s a lot of sadness,” Corcione said. “A lot of people would have walked out once they saw the writing on the wall but not the people that work with me. They’re like my family. Covid didn’t help. It devastated everybody, not just the bowling industry, but it was very, very tough. We hung on for dear life.”

About seven years ago, the bowling alley also became a spot for live music – and started hosting a “Pack the Bowl” music festival annually in 2018.