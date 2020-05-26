Jersey Shore Arcade Holds Food Drive

Veteran arcade owner and Intercard sales rep Todd DeMott recently held a community food drive at his Go Play Retro on the Jersey Shore. More than 50 donors received vouchers for 30 minutes of free gameplay when the arcade reopens.

The Belmar, N.J., business collected non-perishable food and household supplies for Lunch Break, a local food pantry. “This is something lots of operators can do,” DeMott said. “It benefits a great cause and it’s great community relations. It also gives donors a sweet incentive to come back to your arcade after the COVID-19 shutdown ends.”