Jersey John! JJP Comes Out with Elton John Pinball

Jersey Jack Pinball has partnered with the legendary musician Elton John for Elton John Pinball, now available for purchase in a Platinum and Collector’s Edition.

Designed by Steve Ritchie and his team and manufactured in the U.S. by JJP in close collaboration with Elton John, the pinball machine features new tech, innovative design and includes hit songs like Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Bennie And The Jets and more.

“Having Elton John actively involved in the creative process sets a new standard for pinball machines and showcases the passion and artistry that go into every aspect of JJP games,” Ritchie said.

Elton John Pinball takes players through its namesake’s illustrious career, featuring 16 full-length studio master tracks delivered through a 120-watt, 2.1 stereo sound system. It also has more than 1,000 interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays to show animations and exclusive footage from throughout Elton’s career.

Visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for more information or contact your authorized Jersey Jack distributor today for purchase options.

The Platinum Edition is available for $12,000 and the Collector’s Edition, limited to 1,000 units, is available for $15,000.