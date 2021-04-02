Jersey Jack Wins TWIPY Award for Game of the Year

Guns N’ Roses by Jersey Jack Pinball was voted Game of the Year at the 2020 TWIPY Awards. The company’s most popular release to date took home numerous other awards including Best Artwork, Best Lightshow, Best Animations and Display and more. (Naturally, it also won Best Music & Sound Effects.)

In second place for Game of the Year was Stern Pinball’s Avengers: Infinity Quest and third place went to Rick and Morty by Spooky.

Jersey Jack said on Facebook that it “would like to say thank you to everyone for the tremendous support for this epic pinball machine … in the end, it’s always your excitement and enthusiasm that is the ultimate reward!” Guitarist Slash also made a video accepting the award and giving kudos to Jersey Jack and the team at JJP.

Click here to see the award show, here to see the full voting results and visit www.twipys.com for more information.