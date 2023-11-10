Jersey Jack Pinball with Elton John & More

Stop by Jersey Jack Pinball’s booth #829 for a look at Elton John Pinball and other games from the pinmaker.

“We are excited to share our latest games with the IAAPA community,” said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. “These pinball machines are a labor of love, designed to bring joy and entertainment to players of all ages. We can’t wait to see the excitement they generate at IAAPA 2023.”

Designed by Steve Ritchie, Elton John features loads of interactive LED lights, iconic music and so much more artistry. See it for yourself on the show floor. (If you can’t make it, RePlay has a feature article coming up in our December issue, so stay tuned!)

To buy a pin or learn more, visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com.