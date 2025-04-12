Jersey Jack Pinball Teases Harry Potter

After years of “relentless dedication, love and hard work,” Jersey Jack Pinball has announced a Harry Potter game is coming this spring.

“This is not just a game. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment – for our company, for our community, and for the countless fans around the world who have kept the magic alive,” the company’s founder Jack Guarnieri posted on social media. “The love, passion, and demand for this title have been unprecedented. Soon, we finally get to share with you something we’ve poured our hearts and souls into.”

They said they’ve worked for years behind the scenes to refine every detail, fight for the license and stay true to the spirit of the “Wizarding World.”

“But this isn’t just about one game. This is about all of us – our loyal fans, our collectors, our dreamers, our creators. The pinball community has weathered difficult times lately. We’ve all felt the uncertainty, the challenges, and the weight of keeping this art form alive. Yet, we continue to support one another, lift each other up, and move forward with love, purpose and positivity.”

