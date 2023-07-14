Jersey Jack Pinball Shares Sinatra Cover

Jersey Jack Pinball recently shared a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Mark Tremonti (Creed and Alter Bridge) and the Frank Sinatra Band covering Speak Softly Love for JJP’s The Godfather 50th Anniversary machine.

“I called him and asked if he could sing Speak Softly Love in the style of Sinatra and he nailed it,” said JJP’s lead pinball designer Eric Muenier on Tremonti’s effort.

According to Loudwire, Tremonti is recording an entire Frank Sinatra covers album along with the launch of a “Take a Chance on Charity” initiative, using the album as a way to raise money for the National Down Syndrome Society.

Click here to watch the full video on Jersey Jack Pinball’s YouTube channel and visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for a look at the pingame.